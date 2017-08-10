Kim Kardashian Catches Tristan Thompson Checking Out Khloe’s Cleavage In Plunging Dress

Khloe Kardashian cozied up to her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party. He couldn’t take his eyes off her cleavage.

Tristan liked what he saw when Khloe rocked a little black dress to Kylie Jenner’s surprise birthday party.

The reality star’s ensemble had a low-cut neckline, allowing her to put her cleavage on full display.

Tristan could not peel his eyes away from her. Kim Kardashian also noticed that he was staring, because she snapped a picture of the two love birds.

His eyes were fixated right on Khloe’s breasts. Kim made sure to point out that she noticed Tristan’s gaze because she put a pair of shifty eye emojis on top of his real lids.

In the pic, Khloe showed affection in her own way by resting her arm on Tristan’s lap.

Khloe also uploaded some pictures from the party, and in one video, Tristan gave her a sweet kiss on the forehead, and then she turned around and returned the favor with a peck on the lips.

The love birds have been hanging out together a lot lately, and since basketball is currently out of season, he’s been logging plenty of time in L.A.

It’s been almost a year since the two of them confirmed their romance by flaunting PDA in Cabo last September, and things definitely seem to be on the fast track toward an engagement! Or at least, that’s what everyone hopes.

But the last night was about Kylie whose birthday is on August 10. Before the party, Kylie attended her boyfriend Travis Scott’s concert.

Of course, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner were there, too, although Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t make it (she’s currently in Egypt with her man, Younes Bendjima). On the other hand, we are really wondering if Tristan and Khloe will get engaged anytime soon.