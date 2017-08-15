FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Fashion

Kim Kardashian Can’t Stop Showing Off How Great Her Butt Looks In A Sexy Jumpsuit

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/15/2017
Kim Kardashian Can't Stop Showing Off How Great Her Butt Looks In A Sexy Jumpsuit

Kim Kardashian knows she has got a great booty and she is showing it off every time she gets the occasion. She donned a gorgeous sparkling jumpsuit and couldn’t stop flaunting her incredible body in some super hot Snapchat videos.

Kim is the big booty queen! The star posted some Snapchat videos on August 14, while she was getting dressed for an event.

 

Kim slipped on a nude bodysuit before donning a sparkling sheer jumpsuit. She showed off every inch of her curves in the videos especially her butt.

Her booty looked amazing in that outfit, and we can’t imagine something more sparkling and hot at the same time.

Kim has never looked hotter! After she was done getting dressed, she strutted her stuff by the pool like it was her very own catwalk.

Her jumpsuit sparkled like it was made of diamonds and her entire look from head to toe was beyond sexy.

We believe that only she could pull off such hot look! The outfit gave off some Rihanna vibes, and Kim’s jumpsuit was reminiscent of Rihanna’s nude CFDA gown from 2014 that was embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Kim’s makeup looked gorgeous. She used her new KKW creme contour and highlight kit.

 

Earlier in the day, she showed off the swatches online, and some haters told her that she is not swatching properly.

‘Ok guys, I get it, I didn’t know how to f***ing swatch powders before at the beginning,’ Kim said in a Snapchat video while getting ready. ‘I’m learning… You’re stressing me the f**k out.’

She also defended the makeup artist Jeffree Star against her fans after he offered up his opinion about her creme contour and highlight kit. She told her own fans to ‘let him live and get off his ass.’

