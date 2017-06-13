Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Her Social Media Empire At Forbes Conference – Reveals She’s So Successful

Kim Kardashian gave a stellar performance at the Forbes Women’s Summit today. The reality star sat down with Steve Forbes and gave a talk called, ‘Evolving The Empire: Kim Kardashian West on Reigning Supreme,’ in front of an audience of three hundred people.

The millionaire socialite touched on her business ventures, her upcoming beauty line, as well as her strategy for creating one of the largest followings in the world.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star claimed, ‘social media is the most valuable tool for building your brand, and it requires you to be authentic and listen.’

It turns out there is a method to her madness after all! Each platform for the business mogul serves a different purpose.

Regarding Twitter, she said, ‘I love the conversation with people. I think people love to promote, but for me, I listen a lot.’

And what about Snapchat? According to the reality star, Snapchat is perfect for showcasing your everyday life, but the real money comes from Instagram.

When it comes to the image sharing platform, there is more wealth to be created and therefore more thought into each post.

She explained, ‘If people believe that you just post and it’s so easy, it’s not. I like my Instagram to appear a certain way, and I’m a fanatic about it because sometimes there is so much pressure to post, too.’

The reality star continued, ‘when you take time for yourself, magic happens.’

And what ‘magic’ is she talking about exactly? It could be the inspiration behind her upcoming beauty line, which she said feels like the combination of nearly everything she’s done in the past.

She explained, ‘I feel like my whole career has been leading up to these launches this year, which are authentically me.’ Kim K showed humility as well, jokingly stating, ‘not bad for a girl with no talent!’ And we can’t help but agree.