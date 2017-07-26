Kim Kardashian Blames Kanye West For KUWK Ratings Drop: ‘He’s Killing My Career!’

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has finally realized she is better off without her rapper husband – is she ready for a divorce despite surrogate being pregnant with Kimye’s baby? According to a source close to the famous family, Kim is apparently terrified she is no longer relevant and is blaming Kanye West for her decreasing stardom.

‘She knows that everyone is just over her now and she is right. But she just does not know what to do about it. Kim is finally starting to realize that she would be better off without him. He is not working, and she thinks he is killing her career,’ the insider stated.

As dedicated fans of the once hit show certainly already know, KUWK had a huge rating decrease last season despite the juicy content the family put forward.

Not only did they tell all on the infamous Paris robbery Kim was a victim of, but they also touched upon Kanye’s mental breakdown and the hospitalization that followed.

Despite all of those dramatic events, the ratings kept dropping – any new move or any new P.R. strategy seemed in vain, and the entire clan, especially momager Kris Jenner were terrified of getting their show canceled.

Now, the source reveals: ‘Kim thinks that things have never been the same since then and she is blaming Kanye for all of it. That is why she has been focusing so much of her time and energy into her makeup empire. It’s all she really has left.’

What do you think of the new developments in Kim and Kanye’s marriage – do you think they should have a divorce? Is the rapper to blame for Kim’s career problems?