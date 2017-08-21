Kim Kardashian Begs Kanye West Not To Let JAY-Z’s Interview Disses Set Him Off

Please, Kanye West, listen to your wife, Kim Kardashian and let this whole thing go. Kim is pleading her husband to ignore Jay-Z’s interview in order to avoid another health crisis!

Kanye may be a ticking time bomb! Kim is worried that the Jay-Z interview might set him off again and send his health into another downward spiral just like it happened before.

Chill A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

‘She is is urging Kanye not to let his nemesis rile him up,’ according to a source.

‘She thinks that’s exactly what he wants — to goad Kanye into coming out with some crazy rant. Kim’s trying to persuade Kanye to see the big picture and not sweat the small stuff. As far as she’s concerned, Kanye needs to focus on the Tidal dispute, and hit JAY where it hurts — financially and professionally.’

Jay-Z’s interview dropped lots of bombshells on his feud with Kanye.

He revealed that their beef reached new heights when Kanye dissed Beyonce during a concert in Seattle, slamming her for allegedly never calling Kim after the Paris robbery.

The interview wasn’t all negative, as Jay-Z called Kanye his brother more than one time and this sounded kind of helpful for their friendship to be able to go back to the way it used to be.

My everything A post shared by Yeezus. (@privatekanye) on Jun 17, 2014 at 8:49am PDT

Rumors say that the two of them may already be back to BFFs and they might be working on a top-secret project together.

‘They’re going to drop some surprise project on everybody. They’re recording it now,’ according to an insider.

Advertisement

‘Nobody knows what it is or what it sounds like. There are no professionals in the room. It’s just [Kid] Cudi, Kanye, and the engineer.’ Maybe Kim has nothing to worry about if this reporting is accurate.