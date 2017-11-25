FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
rita ora Eniko Hart mariah carey jenelle evans beyonce meghan markle prince harry jay-z alexis ohanian rihanna kim kardashian tyrese melania trump beth chapman Timbaland Lionel Richie justin bieber margot robbie khloe kardashian selena gomez david cassidy mary kate letourneau Alice Johnson
Home » Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian Asked Her Lawyers To Help Free Cyntoia Brown, A 29-Year-Old Woman Who Shot The Man Who Used Her For Sex

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/25/2017
2
1.6K Views
2


Kim Kardashian Asked Her Lawyers To Help Free Cyntoia Brown, A 29-Year-Old Woman Who Shot The Man Who Used Her For SexSource: bet.com

It looks like Kim Kardashian is keeping her promise to try and help free Cyntoia Brown and Alice Johnson. She coordinated her legal teams to assist these two women in their fight for freedom.

 

KKW Fragrance x Violet Grey dinner wearing Dolce & Gabbana

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Cyntoia, aged 29, was sentenced to life imprisonment after killing a man who used her for sex and Alice, aged 62, is serving 21 years of a life sentence for a first-time and non-violent drug offense.

Shawn Holley, Kim’s high-caliber lawyer, confirmed for the Daily News that she was asked by Kim to help free these two women. She said that she and her team are doing everything they can.

‘Kim asked me several weeks ago how she could help Alice Johnson in her fight for justice,’ Holley told Daily Mail.

‘We then began corresponding with Alice and her team of lawyers. Since then, Kim has championed the cause of Cyntoia Brown and asked me to help her get involved in that effort as well.’

Proving that they are serious about their campaign, Holley had a conference call to discuss the release of both women.

 

You can go into the @violetgrey store in Los Angeles to get Crystal Gardenia @kkwfragrance

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Even if no plans have been set out yet, many are optimistic that Kim’s lawyer will give the women a higher chance of being released.

Rumors say that Kim has been secretly working on helping Alice for more than a month now and has been going on since.

Advertisement

Besides Kim, ACLU also picked Johnson’s case for their ad campaign to end mass incarceration. According to Holley, Johnson has been ‘a model prisoner and has the support of the warden, government officials and a host of others in her bid for release.’

Post Views: 1,579

Read more about Alice Johnson Cyntoia Brown kim kardashian

Advertisement

You may also like
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Make Rare Appearance Together At Chrissy Teigen’s Epic Birthday Bash – Watch The Videos!
12/02/2017
Kim Kardashian Posts First Piece Of This Years’ Family Christmas Card, Featuring Adorable Son Saint West!
12/01/2017
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Retro-Themed Party — Kim And Kanye Attend
12/01/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

DD
12/02/2017 at 6:49 am
Reply

See this demonstrates one of the many reasons why so people – women too – appreciate this beautiful woman.


    DD
    12/02/2017 at 6:50 am
    Reply

    . . . so many people . . .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *