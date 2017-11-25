Kim Kardashian Asked Her Lawyers To Help Free Cyntoia Brown, A 29-Year-Old Woman Who Shot The Man Who Used Her For Sex

It looks like Kim Kardashian is keeping her promise to try and help free Cyntoia Brown and Alice Johnson. She coordinated her legal teams to assist these two women in their fight for freedom.

Cyntoia, aged 29, was sentenced to life imprisonment after killing a man who used her for sex and Alice, aged 62, is serving 21 years of a life sentence for a first-time and non-violent drug offense.

Shawn Holley, Kim’s high-caliber lawyer, confirmed for the Daily News that she was asked by Kim to help free these two women. She said that she and her team are doing everything they can.

‘Kim asked me several weeks ago how she could help Alice Johnson in her fight for justice,’ Holley told Daily Mail.

‘We then began corresponding with Alice and her team of lawyers. Since then, Kim has championed the cause of Cyntoia Brown and asked me to help her get involved in that effort as well.’

Proving that they are serious about their campaign, Holley had a conference call to discuss the release of both women.

Even if no plans have been set out yet, many are optimistic that Kim’s lawyer will give the women a higher chance of being released.

Rumors say that Kim has been secretly working on helping Alice for more than a month now and has been going on since.

Besides Kim, ACLU also picked Johnson’s case for their ad campaign to end mass incarceration. According to Holley, Johnson has been ‘a model prisoner and has the support of the warden, government officials and a host of others in her bid for release.’