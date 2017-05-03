Kim Kardashian Announces The Release Of A New Reality TV Show

Kim Kardashian has announced that she will be creating a brand new reality TV show! The prize is a highly valued job with the Kardashian and Jenner families.

Advertisement

The premise for the reality series will be a competition for the award of a highly sought-after job with the Kardashian and Jenner families.

Kim – who revealed the news Wednesday, May 3rd – teamed up with the Lifetime TV Network to release a US program titled Glam Masters.

On Twitter, Kim wrote, “So excited I get to work @lifetimetv on my new show #GlamMasters to search for the newest member of my glam world.”

It was revealed Kim was planning to hire a new assistant last year when a casting call went out seeking fashion and beauty bloggers to audition as the “beauty director” for the Kardashian and Jenner family apps, but the official show was announced today.

The team who produces the reality series will be the same production crew who worked on The Real Housewives of New York, and the program will audition thousands of fans who will go head to head for the job of their dreams.

The structure of Glam Masters will have four contestants competing against each other every week, gradually eliminating people until there is only one person left who takes the title of Glam Master.

Individuals who are interested can apply via the Lifetime website which requires a person to answer questions on particular skills, personality, insecurities and how one spends their free time.

Not only does she star in the wildly popular Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but she also stars in Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kim’s Fairytale Wedding; she produces for Dash Dolls, and stars in The Spin Crowd which features her friend Johnathan Cheban.

Advertisement

Also, she executive produces for the show Rob & Chyna, her brother Rob’s reality show with troublesome girlfriend Blac Chyna.