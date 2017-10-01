Kim Kardashian Announces She’s Having A Baby in ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Promo, Fueling Publicity Stunt Speculations

The fourteenth season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians kicks off on E! and there’s a new promotional video clip that stirring controversy. It’s been a few weeks since news broke that Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are expecting babies in 2018, but so far, nothing has been confirmed by the women themselves.

It appears; however, that Kim Kardashian did announce in the promotional video that the rumors of her surrogacy are true. Some fans are not convinced that she is pregnant and think all the talk and pregnancy hype is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

In the video below, you will see previews of what you can expect to see in Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 14. There are clips of Khloe and her relationship with Tristan Thompson, plenty of shots of Kris Jenner, and then at the end of the video, Kim Kardashian is chatting with Khloe on their phones.

Kim Kardashian says to Khloe, “What happens every time I say ‘guess what?'” Khloe quickly responded that the person is pregnant.

Kim then says, “We’re having a baby.”

Those who have watched Keeping Up With The Kardashians know that pregnancy is something the women have joked about in the past. They also know that Kim has talked about using a surrogate for several years.

Does the video prove that Kim Kardashian and Kanye have a baby on the way via a surrogate or is this just a way to boost ratings for the show?

Regardless of whether it’s real news or fake, we suspect the ploy is going to work. There are so many people who want confirmation as to whether Kim, Kylie, and Khloe are truly pregnant that we expect Sunday’s episode will have high views.

Since Kim, Kylie, and Khloe aren’t speaking about pregnancies in public, it appears that they are using the news as a marketing tool. This is a common method the Kardashian-Jenner clan have used to control media and the news they release.

While the fourteenth season is returning, Kylie Jenner recently announced five new colors will debut in her lip kit this fall.

With so many events happening with the Kardashians including the pregnancies, many people feel it’s all just too coincidental.

What do you think? Is this nothing more than a publicity stunt? Do you think the Kardashians are using the pregnancy news to have a big Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiere?