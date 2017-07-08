Kim Kardashian And Rob Close Again Amid War With Chyna: ‘She Is Supporting Him A Hundred Percent’

As expected, Kim is supporting her brother Rob as the war between him and Blac Chyna just gets messier and messier. New reports have revealed that Kim is getting close to her sibling once again.

As fans may remember, Rob bailed on Kim’s wedding with Kanye West and their once tight relationship has not been the greatest since then.

However, now that Rob is involved in this massive scandal, Kim is a hundred percent on his side.

Kim even sent him a nice message on his 30th birthday recently, just before the relationship with his baby mama imploded. Blac Chyna imploded.

‘Happy birthday to my one and only Robbiee!!! You’re the best father brother and friend. I love you, and I hope you have the best birthday ever!’ Kim wrote on Rob’s personal website.

One insider revealed that Kim and her only brother are in touch once again and she is supporting him with Blac Chyna and encouraging him to become the best dad to Dream.

‘They used to be really close but Rob’s personal issues got in the way of that but Kim has always supported him and wants him to grow through this process. Initially, she had sympathy with Chyna but not anymore and she wants to make sure that Rob knows that she’s fully supporting him during this stressful time.’

The already shaky situation between Rob and the mother of his daughter escalated this week after the man took to social media to not only post nude photos of Chyna but also accuse her of cheating on him and smoking weed around the baby.

The battle could very much become a full-blown war over the custody of Dream.

But the insider assured us that Kim no longer trusts Chyna and that she will do everything in her power to make sure Rob’s life will not spiral out of control.