Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, Finally Reunited!

Once upon a time, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton were best friends, but over the past years, didn’t have the chance to spend that much time together.

This week, during Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party, Kimmie and Paris finally met and, like expected, took a couple of pictures, each one of them being dressed in her holiday best.

“Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian,” Paris wrote on Instagram, sharing one of the snapshots she took with Kanye West’s wife.

The last time Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian met was back in 2014, when they partied in Ibiza, at Riccardo Tisci birthday party, where several stars were invited. Also, the two were pretty much inseparable in the 2000s!

Source: Paris Hilton Instagram

Not once paparazzi spotted the two girls rocking the clubs and being fabulous, not to mention that Kim also had a few appearances in Paris’ former show, The Simple Life, where she was her assistant, in charge with organizing clothes and occasionally taking care of a chihuahua. Oh, how times change…

Of course, we all know what happened! Kim started becoming famous and the two completely forgot about their friendship, ending up in insulting each other in the press or radio shows. And with ‘radio shows’ we’re referring to that specific moment back in 2008, when Paris referred to Mrs. Kardashian West’s butt as “cottage cheese inside a big trash bag”.

However, things are a bit different now, since Kim is the one constantly under the spotlight, while Paris Hilton managed to keep a low profile lately.

This Christmas, the girls forgot about their tense moments from the past and eventually enjoyed the party alongside sisters Nicky Hilton and Khloe Kardashian, as well as the Jenner girls, Kylie and…well, Caitlyn.

The party also marked Kim’s first public appearance since October, when she was robbed in France.