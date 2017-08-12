Kim Kardashian And Nicole Richie Shoplifted Lipstick When They Were Eleven! – “We Thought We Were So Bad”

Kim Kardashian is a star and always was. Even when she was just a young girl, she was hanging out with other high-profile celebrities like Nicole Richie.

In fact, the 36-year-old opened up about her rebellious past and how she once thought she was so cool for shoplifting, although now she knows it was merely mischevious.

Kim explained on her website, “When Nicole Richie and I were around 11, we went into a drugstore in Malibu and took lipstick. We thought we were so bada**!”

She went on to say, “I can’t remember the name of the color, but it was a brown shade from Revlon. I wasn’t much of a party-person growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got.”

My new @kkwbeauty powder contour and highlight kits are coming soon! I’ll be doing a full reveal of the palette shades next week. I’m so proud of these new powder kits and I can’t wait to share them with you guys. A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

The anecdote she detailed was a post about her experiences in fashion and the beauty industry.

In case you haven’t been watching the news, Kim is coming out with her own makeup line next June.

The reality star explained,”My first memory with cosmetics was when Kourtney and I would get into all of my mother’s makeup. We would try everything, but we were so obsessed with concealer and foundation for some reason. We would put it everywhere – literally, all over our faces.”

“(When we were) growing up, it was so fun to have my mom show me all of her beauty tricks and to get beauty advice from my sisters, too.”

The Kardashians were all about beauty right from the start.

Kim told a story of one year for Christmas when her father, Robert Kardashian, got Kourtney and Kim a makeup class with Joe Blasco.

Advertisement

Back then, she was just finding her bearings in the makeup world. According to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, her father told her if Kim and her sister wanted to wear makeup, they would learn how to do it properly from the best professionals the United States has to offer.