Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Kids Clothing Line Features Fancy Chokers and Silky Bomber Jackets

If you want your kids to rock North and Saint West’s style, then don’t worry as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s new kids’ clothing line has got you completely covered.

The entrepreneurial couple has officially just released Kids Supply, and the clothing line features some very fancy and also expensive mini chokers, light pink and black slip dresses, cool hoodies, and matching jogger sets, tees and baseball hats embroidered with the Kids logo that was hand drawn by Kanye West himself. Quite a treat, we might say.

Sizes are small, ranging from a 2 to a 7/8.

You have more than ten items to choose from, and the collection is ranging from a $22 choker to a $240 Calabasas reversible silk bomber which is modeled by North for Kim on Instagram.

The pieces are inspired by Kardashian’s California hometown and you can find them exclusively online. Kim’s Kardashian Kids line is being currently sold in various major retail stores.

Just a day before the Kids Supply’s release, the 36-year-old reality star expressed her excitement on Twitter saying how happy she is about this whole new project.

“For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids’ clothes, and we have collaborated on a new kids line!” she posted. “The Kids Supply has been what we’ve been working on for a long time. I’m so excited about this!”

Children can now be fancy and trendy thanks to the new clothing line from one of the world’s most extravagant couples, Kanye and Kim. And considering the fact that the online store is run by such a couple, we might even say that the price points are pretty accessible.

So, if you want to gift your kid an extravagant outfit, this is the place to start your buying journey and get the coolest clothes.