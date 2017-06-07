FREE NEWSLETTER
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Bahamas Trip Sports A $440,000 Price Tag

Brandon Fitch Posted On 06/07/2017
Source: eonline,com

It looks like Keeping Up With the Kardashians is not cheap at all! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s most recent vacation in the Bahamas costs a lot.

The couple spent four days at the exclusive and celebrity-favorite Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club near the Great Guana Cay.

For this fabulous extended weekend, the famous couple and their guests got to stay in a luxurious villa home which featured separate floors for each family.

You might not be aware of this, but you have to be a member of Baker’s Bay or to be invited by a guest to be able to stay there.

Similar mansions on a private island reach around $44,000 for a single night! If you want to stay there for four nights, then you have to pay approximately $176,000!

And this is just the roof over your head. To get to the island just like Kim and Kanye did, you will need four private planes according to a source close to the couple.

‘Kim rented out an island and had all of Kanye’s friends come and their families. They rented four planes and everyone left in secrecy, and there was a no social media rule so no-one would find them.’

From Los Angeles to Marsh Harbour from the Abaco Islands, four roundtrip flights have a price tag that shows the surprising amount of $264,000.

A charter boat to Baker’s Bay you have to pay an extra $190 for a maximum of four passengers.

Considering all the logistical costs out of the way, you can also have some fun because that’s why one goes there in the first place.

You can go jet-skiing for around $120 for an hour. But if you prefer to hard around by the pool and sip on some excellent drinks, you should know that a case of six bottles of Casamigos tequila in around $350.

If we only take these costs into consideration, than to be able to have a fantastic vacation just like the one Kim and Kanye had you will have to get out of your pocket at least $440,000. In the lap of privacy and luxury, the stars were able to spend some high-quality time together with their family.

