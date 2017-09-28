Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Alleged Surrogate Has Been Revealed; No, It’s Not Kylie Jenner!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still have to confirm that they are expecting their third child via a surrogate mother. Radar Online claims to have the very first pictures of the woman carrying the couple’s baby together with lots of details regarding the whole deal between them.

‘They chose a woman with experience. This isn’t her first surrogacy. She did it in 2014, and everything went great,’ a so-called insider told the online magazine.

Radar Online got some photos featuring the alleged surrogate of the famous couple during a family outing.

The pictures show the woman having her face blurred for obvious privacy purposes, but her baby bump can definitely be seen in her tight white T-shirt which she paired with jeans. She seems to be in the second trimester of the pregnancy.

The name of the woman is still kept secret, but the outlet does reveal that she is a 27-year-old married mom-of-two who is a superfan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

‘She’s watched all of the shows, and Kim’s vanity was touched when she found out,’ according to the source, adding, ‘When Kim and Kanye invited her to their house to meet her for the first time, it was a surreal moment.’

The site claimed to have seen the surrogate’s contract with the couple, and it reports that she is being paid around $75,000 and she also gets a monthly allowance of $4,500.

She will earn $2,000 more if she gives birth by c-section and $5,000 if she ends up giving birth to twins.

The site also added the surrogate and her husband are being compensated for travel to and from her medical appointments.

Kim and Kanye reportedly had a heartbreaking scare earlier on in the surrogate’s pregnancy when she experienced health issues.

‘It was scary. The doctors put her on bed rest,’ the alleged source said, adding that she’s since been recovered but is still suffering from fatigue.

According to the insider, the surrogate and her husband ‘just wanted to bless someone’s family with the gift of a child.’

Kim and Kanye allegedly decided on this surrogate due to her ‘picture-perfect family.’

‘They knew she was ‘the one’ after they watched a promotional video where she talked about the surrogate process and her own family. Kim liked her immediately, and Kanye thought she looked a little like Kim, which no doubt helped her get selected,’ concluded the same source.