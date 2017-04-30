Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Won’t Be Attending Met Gala Together For The First Time! – Here’s Why

According to sources, Kanye West will not attend this year’s Met Gala in New York City with Kim Kardashian. Kim will be attending the event on Monday night’s fashion fundraiser without him.

The couple has gone to the same soiree together every year since Kardashian’s Met Gala debut in 2013.

A source close to the rapper said the Yeezus songwriter will not go to the event, and will instead stay at home with his 3-year-old daughter, North and their 1-year-old son, Saint.

The source revealed, “he’s staying in Los Angeles with the kids. He is just tending to the family right now and taking time off from public events.”

Some of Kardashian’s most stunning looks have been premiered at the event, including last year when Kim, Kylie, and Kanye wore silver co-ordinating cyborg-inspired outfits created by the designer Olivier Rouseting to match the Manus X Machine theme.

The Gala has become known for its attendee’s wild avant-garde style.

In 2013, both Kim and Kanye wore outfits created by Givenchy that inspired thousands of meme’s online.

Then in 2014, they went for class glam in Lanvin.

#FirstLook #FinalTouches #Lanvin #AlberElbaz #LorraineShwartz #MetBall A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 5, 2014 at 7:52pm PDT

Kim returned with Kanye in 2015 wearing intricately feather gowns created by Cavalli, while the College Dropout rapper wore a simple velvet suit.

An iconic Met Gala look! 😍😍 @kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimdashsource) on Apr 29, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Kanye has been taking a break from many public appearances lately due to his breakdown and hospitalization last November.

Some fans speculated at the time of his collapse that the publicity due to the Paris robbery contributed to the mental decline of the famous rapper.

Fans will recall Kanye had to cancel many shows last year due to family problems and personal issues.

Advertisement

She returned with Kanye in 2015 wearing intricately feather gowns created by Cavalli, while the College Dropout rapper wore a simple velvet suit.