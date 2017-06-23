FREE NEWSLETTER
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Spending A Fortune On Pampering Surrogate Mother

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/23/2017
kimye surrogateSource: wetpaint.com

According to sources close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan, Kim and Kanye are not sparing any expenses when it comes to the woman who is going to carry their baby for nine months. As fans may already be aware, Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West have decided to hire a surrogate mother to carry their third child.

Reports say that the millionaire couple is spending a fortune on pampering the surrogate.

‘Kimye and Kanye are making sure their surrogate is not only taken care of while she is pregnant but that she is spoiled beyond imagination. They’re putting her in a luxe resort for the entire pregnancy and paying for everything she wants or needs. She’ll also have a chef prepare every single meal!’ the trustworthy insider revealed.

As fans certainly already know, ever since Kim’s horrible Paris robbery at gunpoint last year, the mother of two – 4-year-old North and Saint West, 2, has taken safety and security very seriously.

With that being said, it’s no surprise that she is looking out for the surrogate as well now.

The source claimed that the chosen woman would benefit from 24-hour surveillance and a super-tight security squad.

It is safe to say the mystery woman chose to carry the reality TV stars’ third baby will be pampered and kept safe, but many followers of the couple think they shouldn’t even have a third baby considering their marriage has been crumbling down for a while now.

Do you think a new addition to the family will help save their marriage?

