Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Spend A Family Day At Disneyland Before Their 3-Year Wedding Anniversary

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are spending some quality time at the Disneyland Resort. Just three days before celebrating their three-years anniversary, the couple traveled to Anaheim for a family day at the Happiest Place on Earth.

After watching a few photos posted on social media, their fans were able to spot the family with their daughter North West traveling throughout the park.

“We were in Toontown and they were entering the Gadget’s Go Coaster through the exit,” an eyewitness said about seeing the Kardashians there. “They were just enjoying time as a family.”

Kanye was seen wearing a pair of blue sweatpants and a denim jacket, and Kim went pretty casual with a tank top and plaid jacket wrapped around her waist.

More people saw the happy family in line for It’s A Small World and exploring the Fantasyland alongside Kourtney Kardashian’s kids Penelope Disick and Mason Disick.

This outing comes right after Kanye has recently spent some time at the Amangani Resort in Jackson Hole.

According to some trusted sources, the rapper was in town as while he was there, he only focused on recording his album.

After that, the Grammy winner went back to Los Angeles, and now he seems quite ready to celebrate another anniversary with his beautiful lady.

The two of them are willing to expand their lovely family next year.

“I’m going to try to have one more baby,” Kim revealed on a fresh episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I want my kids to have siblings but the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me.”

“I love being a mom!” Kim recently admitted. “It’s the most rewarding feeling! I really love every phase! Just the way my daughter laughs with me, all of the small things in life you appreciate!”

Kourtney said that she would offer to be a surrogate later for her sister;s third child if the situation would present itself. What a beautiful gesture to consider, don’t you think? Stay tuned for more info on the Kardashians and the couple’s upcoming anniversary celebration because we bet that it’s going to be quite special as always.