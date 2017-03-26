Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Mourn The Loss Of 17 Months Old Toddler

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were devastated to attend the funeral of Kanye’s cousin Ricky Anderson’s 17-month-old son Avery on Friday.

The two were spotted by the paparazzi looking very sad to witness such a tragic death.

As you probably already know, Kim and Kanye have two kids together and so, the pain of losing such a young member of their family must’ve been a lot worse because they could empathize with the mourning parents.

The 17 months old baby died in his sleep last week without showing any prior signs of sickness, shocking his pained family.

Kim and Kanye showed up at the funeral in Los Angeles wearing all black and paid their respects.

Source: etonline.com

The Kardashian wore an ankle-long black dress, a fur coat and matching sunglasses while Kanye wore an all-black suit and amber shades.

Ricky Anderson is West’s cousin on his mother’s side of the family, and they currently work together at his label, G.O.O.D. Music, in Los Angeles.

Of course, the whole family was shocked when they found out such a tragic death happened out of nowhere. No one really suspected that the toddler would pass away as he was never sick, to begin with.

The mourning father took to social media to share his pain with his followers, posting a black and white picture of the baby on Instagram, with the caption: “Today was the worst day of my life!! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!!! I love you man.”

Today was the worst day of my life!! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!!! I love you man A post shared by Ricky Anderson (@rickygervoussss) on Mar 13, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

In the days following the passing, the father posted cute clips of Avery with their dog, giggling and brushing his teeth – bringing tears to the eyes of his followers.

R.I.P. little Avery.