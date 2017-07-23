FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kris jenner kanye west blac chyna bella thorne Carrie Underwood Maria Menounos shannon beador angelina jolie bernice burgos khloe kardashian meghan markle brad pitt tristan thompson t.i. abby lee miller ashton kutcher kourtney kardashian aaron carter scott disick beyonce younes bendjima kim kardashian jennifer lopez
Home » Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Jet Set With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/23/2017
0
153 Views
0


Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Jet Set With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan ThompsonSource: eonline.com

There’s nothing like a trip to the City by the Bay with the private jet! Kim Kardashian posted on Snapchat that she embarked on a quick trip to San Francisco with Kanye West.

For this weekend’s trip, the two of them were joined by Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson along with some other friends of theirs.

For the flight, Kim wore a black bandeau top, leggings, and a black bomber jacket. She had some pre flight snacks including some McDonald’s fries before boarding.

 

Kim and Kanye have been doing a lot of traveling this summer season.

For instance, in June, the pair jetted off to the Bahamas and then to Japan to celebrate Kanye’s 40th birthday.

For their trip to the Bahamas, the couple and their two children spent four days at the exclusive, celebrity favorite Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club near Great Guana Cay.

 

The famous family and their guests got to call a luxurious villa home, complete with separate floors for each family.

While you have to be a member of Baker’s Bay or be invited by a guest to stay, comparable mansions on a private island go for $44,000 a night.

For four nights, that comes out to about $176,000.

They also took a trip to Japan in June to celebrate Kanye’s birthday in Tokyo.

During that voyage, Kim also shared their big adventures on Snapchat, and she posted pics from a restaurant from Kill Bill. They also stopped at a Japanese McDonald’s.

Advertisement

The lovebirds have also taken some time out of their cool trip to pose for selfies from what appears to be their hotel room. The couple was pretty busy this summer traveling all over the place.

Post Views: 153

Read more about kanye west khloe kardashian kim kardashian tristan thompson the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Kris Jenner Adores The Attention She’s Getting From Butt Plastic Surgery Rumors
07/23/2017
Blac Chyna And New Boyfriend Pack On The PDA In Miami And They Don’t Care Who Sees!
07/22/2017
Khloé Kardashian Responds To The Rumor That OJ Simpson Is Her Real Father!
07/22/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *