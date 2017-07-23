Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Jet Set With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson

There’s nothing like a trip to the City by the Bay with the private jet! Kim Kardashian posted on Snapchat that she embarked on a quick trip to San Francisco with Kanye West.

For this weekend’s trip, the two of them were joined by Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson along with some other friends of theirs.

For the flight, Kim wore a black bandeau top, leggings, and a black bomber jacket. She had some pre flight snacks including some McDonald’s fries before boarding.

Kim and Kanye have been doing a lot of traveling this summer season.

For instance, in June, the pair jetted off to the Bahamas and then to Japan to celebrate Kanye’s 40th birthday.

For their trip to the Bahamas, the couple and their two children spent four days at the exclusive, celebrity favorite Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club near Great Guana Cay.

The famous family and their guests got to call a luxurious villa home, complete with separate floors for each family.

While you have to be a member of Baker’s Bay or be invited by a guest to stay, comparable mansions on a private island go for $44,000 a night.

For four nights, that comes out to about $176,000.

They also took a trip to Japan in June to celebrate Kanye’s birthday in Tokyo.

During that voyage, Kim also shared their big adventures on Snapchat, and she posted pics from a restaurant from Kill Bill. They also stopped at a Japanese McDonald’s.

The lovebirds have also taken some time out of their cool trip to pose for selfies from what appears to be their hotel room. The couple was pretty busy this summer traveling all over the place.