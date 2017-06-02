Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Just Landed In The Bahamas For Celebrating His Upcoming Birthday

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going to have a blast. Less than two weeks after they have celebrated their three-year anniversary, the two of them packed their bags for a private getaway in the Bahamas.

The couple brought their family and also their kids along on this trip that will last throughout the weekend.

Kanye’s birthday is on June 8th, so this trip probably serves also as an early celebration.

A source said that the family rented an amazingly luxurious villa and they have cases of Casamigos flowing in and the couple is drinking by their private pool.

The kids are also having a blast in their play area destined just for them.

“Kanye wanted to plan this vacation for their family as it’s been awhile since they have taken a vacation together as a whole. Kim really needed time to relax and wants to spend quality time with Kanye and he is going out of his way to make it special.”

The gesture is an incredibly romantic one for a couple that reached a special milestone in their relationship during the past month.

After going on a trip to the Disneyland Resort with North West, Kanye surprised his beloved wife with two large arrangements of flowers.

Kim posted all about this on her Snapchat account, and she wrote that seeing the flowers when she got home was quite a cute thing and she is grateful for the beautiful present.

She also shared some photos from her wedding day with her fans, and she thanked them all for being there for her every time she needed them. She said that Kanye os the best husband and father and she loves him deeply.

Another source revealed the fact that the two of them are doing perfectly fine now and they have been working extremely hard to make their marriage function, and they seem to have been able to pull it off.

They managed to incorporate each other in their crazy times, and the kids have been the link thank kept them together during hard periods. Both of them got help and counseling with each other and also on their own, and this also helped.