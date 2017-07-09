Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Found The ‘Perfect Surrogate’ For Their Third Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have made up their mind, and they want to have another baby. It looks like the couple has found the perfect surrogate.

In case you didn’t know, Kim can’t have the baby herself because she suffers from Placenta Accreta which is a condition that can make it hard to have a baby. This health condition can even cause death.

Kim and Kanye really want another baby, and this seemed like the only way to do it, by having a surrogate mother.

According to close sources, the couple really wants five or six children.

Deciding whether one wants to have kids is a tough decision, and like most couples, it was challenging for Kanye and Kim to decide if they really wanted another child.

People magazine stated that they didn’t always agree on the subject and this was also because after Kim Kardashian had Saint, she was told that it would be tough to have another baby because of her medical condition.

But after giving the issue very much thought, both Kim and Kanye have agreed on it, and soon, another kid will be on the way.

Now that their children are all grown up, Kim does miss having a baby in the family.

Their decision to have a baby has certainly changed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship.

It wasn’t very long ago that rumors about their alleged divorce were coming through and the couple had maintained their silence about it.

This was when Kim was robbed in Paris, and Kanye West too was having a very hard time so much so that he had to seek medical help.

Some rumors said that Kim and Kanye were living different lives and staying in separate homes. But the couple emerged from this difficult time gracefully and are now back to being a happy family.