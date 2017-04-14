Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Feud Over Surrogate?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim K has decided to have her third baby with her rapper husband Kanye West but because of her reproductive issues, the couple need a surrogate.

Now, according to new reports, it looks like Kimye cannot agree on any of the details regarding the baby and it has turned their dream to make their family bigger into a true nightmare!

“Kim is pressing the issue more than ever now and thinks that another kid will save their marriage, but she and Kanye can’t agree on anything involved in this process,” stated one source close to the clan.

The two are trying to figure out what kind of contract to ask the surrogate to sign but Kim wants another baby so bad that she is willing to pay anything to get the perfect surrogate.

Not only will they offer the surrogate a six-figure deal but they want to make sure she will also have security and many other benefits. In addition, she will get taken care of and pampered like no other!

During last week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim revealed that she wants to have another baby with Kanye but the doctors warned her about the risks another pregnancy would put her under.

When she was pregnant with Saint she suffered from placenta accreta and carrying another baby could put her very life in danger! But having another child does not necessarily mean going through the pregnancy herself as getting a surrogate mother is now the most viable method.

Should Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have another baby if they cannot even agree on a surrogate?