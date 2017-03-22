Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Face New Divorce Rumors Amid Declining Ratings For ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for a shocking $1 billion divorce if the latest reports are accurate.

The music star and the reality television icon are done trying to make things work after the shocking Paris robbery in October that changed the course of their lives forever.

Insiders say that despite their best efforts, the two strong personalities do not agree on how to move forward as a couple.

This unique situation created an incredible amount of tension. One incident reportedly characterized the uphill battle they are facing to stay together.

Mr. West wanted the aftermath of the dramatic robbery not to be featured on the reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but the mother of his two children did not share this opinion.

So, she went ahead and included the big reveal on the program thinking that it would help boost declining ratings.

It was the wrong move on so many levels. To make things worse, just 1.58 million people decided to watch the whole thing. In comparison, 3.10 million viewers tuned in for the season premiere in May 2016.

It seems there is a little bit of Kardashian fatigue amongst television fans. All these things converged and created problems for Kimye, and tabloids just can’t stop talking about a possible divorce.

A source told InTouch Weekly: “He’d told Kim her experience was personal and warned her, ‘Do not exploit this for ratings,’ but she did anyway. [Kim] went directly against [Kanye’s] wishes and exposed every detail on camera. They had a huge fight, and he stormed out.”

Advertisement

There is no concrete proof of a divorce as yet, and this could turn out to be erroneous, but what it clear, the duo has known happier times.