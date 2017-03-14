Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Divorce Rumors Return Amid Constant Drama On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have changed quite a bit in the past six months. The October robbery in Paris, France affected them and their marriage in ways that no one could have imagined.

After the incident, the reality television star became more reclusive and posted less on social media. The mother of two also reduced her traveling and avoided attending some big events.

West had a full blown meltdown, which led to the cancellation of a big portion of the Saint Pablo Tour.

The developments weighed heavily on the two entertainers’ relationship. Moreover, divorce rumors about them started appearing in several media outlets.

With some outside help, Kimye was able to get back on the right path. All of this trouble will be chronicled in the new season of the reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, reality seems to be worse than what will appear on the television screen. Kardashian reportedly has had enough of trying to make this work when all signs are heading in the wrong direction.

The businesswoman is looking for ways to get out of all this drama. As Kardashian seems to be drowning in sorrow, West is trying to get his career moving again and push his fashion endeavors forward.

A source shared: “Kim is having a really, really difficult time holding it together right now! She seems absolutely miserable and would like nothing more than to turn this around, but at this point it seems like she is just hopeless.”

The chatty insider added: “It is like Kanye has the mentality of a five year old and Kim is more like his mother than his wife. The two of them are constantly fighting behind closed doors and she just seems tired of playing this charade with him.”

Fans hope that they will find a way to save what was once a very beautiful story.