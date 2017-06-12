Kim Kardashian And Kanye West At War Over Baby Number Three!

Kim Kardashian’s desperate measures to fix her marriage to Kanye West by getting pregnant for the third time are reportedly failing miserably. Sources close to the Kardashian family have revealed that the rapper is not really interested in her or her plans to give him another child.

One insider stated that Kim is depressed about not having another baby in her life.

As fans may already know, another pregnancy would put the reality TV star’s life in danger!

Kim is already a mom to daughter North and son Saint West, and the source stated Kim is desperate to expand her family even at the expense of her marriage.

‘Kim’s not pregnant. Not at all. And she is really unhappy. All she wants in the world is to have more kids, and she is not. Kanye is hardly around. He leaves the house for long periods during the day. They are not spending any time together,’ the insider shared.

Although her struggle with infertility was documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, apparently they hid the way in which it ultimately affected her marriage to Kanye.

Even though the married couple were recently spotted together on a trip for the rapper’s birthday, their relationship remains strained.

The tensions between the couple escalated as her obsession with becoming a mother again grew.

While Kim can only think about having a third baby, Kanye is not nearly as interested, and it’s driving them apart even more.

Do you believe Kim’s obsession with having another baby will wreck her marriage for good? Should she give up her wish for Kanye?