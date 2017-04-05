Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Looking For Surrogates

Kim Kardashian and husband, Kanye West, are determined to have a third child, and they have begun the search for a surrogate.

It was previously reported that Mr. and Mrs. West were thinking about asking Kourtney Kardashian to carry their baby.

However, it now appears that they are looking at more options because they are hoping to add two more siblings to their little clan.

In the last episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the socialite revealed to her family and the millions of viewers at home that she underwent surgery to improve her ability to have another child, but things did not work out as planned.

The reality star, who has a daughter North, 3, and one-year-old son Saint, said she is determined to have at least four kids because she has come to the conclusion that life can be short after the horrific robbery in Paris, France.

The 36-year-old model got very emotional as she confessed to her loved ones.

She stated: “Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but after what I went through in Paris, the urgency is even greater. And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be OK if I wasn’t here.”

She went on to explain: “After talking to Kanye … I always knew surrogacy was an option; now it’s my reality. Whatever is meant to be will be.”

A close source has revealed that the couple has narrowed their search for a surrogate.

The insider said: “There haven’t been any arguments so far, but quite a lot of discussion on the age and race of the possible surrogate for Kim [Kardashian] and Kanye [West] among so much else. There has also been plenty of talk at stopping at two children. Everything is being discussed, and it looks like there will be some time before any final decisions are made.”

Advertisement

The next few months will bring much excitement for the two entertainers if they can find the right people.