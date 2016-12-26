Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Inching Closer To A Divorce

If the rumors are true, there is a significant possibility that the power couple known as Kimye is heading to a little town known as splitsville. Divorce allegations about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have began the day they got married. Moreover, there are good reasons for that; Mr. West was a serial dater who hooked up with video vixens left and right. As for Kardashian, she has been married for a total of three times and her last marriage to Kris Humphries might have made it in the Guinness World Records because it lasted only 72 days.

Moreover, during the year-end holidays, more rumors of an imminent split started spreading. Several sources close to the couple spoke to the Sun to say that the pair has more or less stopped talking to each other.

They are sleeping in separate bedrooms in their California mansion. At this point, they are staying together for the sake of their two children – North and Saint. However, the spy said that he does not know how long they will be able to keep up the charade.

Several pictures surfaced online of the pair attending “The Nutcracker” in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve with their daughter. And, it was clear that the couple did not interact with each other.

This year, the first in a very long time, the Jenner/Kardashian clan canceled their traditional Christmas card. However, momager Kris Jenner made sure to hold her annual Christmas party – but Mr. West was nowhere to be seen, and now we know why. The insider said: “Kim refused to let [her husband] come to her family’s annual party on Christmas Eve despite the fact they have always attended as a couple. She didn’t want Kanye at her mom’s Christmas bash this year, as she felt it was the first time she could really let her hair down.”

The so-called friend pointed to a long list of reasons as to why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might be getting a divorce in the upcoming months. Since Kardashian was robbed in Paris at gunpoint over the summer and the “Gold Digger” rapper had his meltdown and canceled his Saint Pablo Tour, life has drastically changed. The person claimed: “Kim and Kanye’s marriage is as good as over. It’s looking bleak.”

The same source went on to say that the family is hoping to convince the pair to go to couples therapy to save their marriage.