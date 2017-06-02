Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are In The Caribbean This Weekend – Expect A Lot Of Swimsuit Pics

Less than two weeks after celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will be on the sandy beaches of the Bahamas this weekend. Admit it, you’re full of envy right now!

The famous couple took their kids and family friends to the Caribbean to early celebrate the singer’s birthday. Kanye is born on June 8, but why wait to have a magical weekend with your loved ones?

It seems that they rented out a huge luxurious villa and are celebrating like the stars that they are. With a few cases of Casamigos at their disposal, Kim and Kanye are drinking by the pool, enjoying their amazing lifestyle.

But the two parents haven’t forgotten about their children as the kids have their own play area, so everyone can have a great time, age appropriate.

Since it’s been a while since they have taken a vacation together, the singer wanted to have some quality time with his family and put up this surprise for them. And with their issues forgotten, Kim also wants to be near her husband, in a more romantic sight.

Kanye has been full of lovely gestures lately. The couple had reached a special milestone in their relationship last month and the rapper surprised his wife with two giant cloud-like arrangements of flowers.

The KUWTK star was delighted and expressed her joy on Snapchat, saying that it’s so cute to come home and see those gorgeous floating flowers.

Advertisement

Kim also shared some unseen photos from her wedding day with fans, praising Kanye for being the best husband and father. We’re finally relieved that Kanye and Kim are on a good path, getting over their couple problems.