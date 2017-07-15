FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kourtney kardashian kanye west jennifer lopez meghan markle angelina jolie blac chyna kim kardashian rob kardashian adam lind prince harry brad pitt jessica simpson t.i. 21 Savage brooks laich ciara artie lange beyonce paula abdul amber rose younes bendjima bella thorne elvis presley
Home » Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Having The ‘Best Sex Of Their Lives’

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/15/2017
0
651 Views
0


Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Having The 'Best Sex Of Their Lives'Source: bet.com

After over three years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still extremely attracted to one another. Check out the details on how even with two kids their sex life is the best possible one.

Kim works really hard to maintain her enviable curves through grueling workout sessions, and this definitely paid off, since she is looking better than ever now.

Kanye West owns the hottest wife, and a source close to him has to say some interesting things about their relationship and their sex life:

‘Kim and Kanye are reliving their first few months of their relationship and are having some of the best sex of their lives. Kanye thinks Kim looks hotter than ever before and he feels honored to be her husband. She is 36 now, and they have two kids, but he is more attracted to her than ever.’

 

The insider continued saying that the two of them are more in love these days than ever before and the proof is in the bedroom.

The chemistry between them is so hot and ‘the sex is as good, if not better than the first time they slept together. Kim keeps getting hotter in Kanye’s eyes, and he loves it when his gorgeous wife flaunts it to the world before coming home just for him,’ stated the same insider.

Kim did exactly that by going out on the town nearly naked. She hit up the Shibuya restaurant in Calabasas in a clear plastic vinyl dress that exposed her boobs to the maximum.

The only thing that she was wearing underneath the dress was a small pair of creme silk panties.

Advertisement

Over it, she had on a light gray duster that must have been taped down because it rested right at her nipple line in a very strategical way. If there wasn’t something holding that jacket in place, one gust of the wind and her headlights would have been on high beam for the world to see.

Post Views: 651

Read more about kanye west kim kardashian the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Blac Chyna Goes Into Workout Mode After Rob Kardashian Exposes Her Post-Baby Surgery
07/14/2017
Allegedly Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Want A $200 Million House To Outdo Beyoncé And Jay-Z
07/14/2017
Check Out Why Kris Jenner Wants Kanye West To Run For President Against Donald Trump
07/14/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *