Kim Kardashian And Danielle Bregoli Make “Peace”?

The Famous “Cash Me Outside” self-proclaimed celebrity star Danielle Bregoli known for her debut on the “Dr. Phil Show” back in September of last year has been snapped in a photo giving the “peace sign” with celebrity Kim Kardashian.

Back in February, Bregoli was caught on video taunting and attempting to berate the entire Kardashian family and even Kylie Jenner.

When asked on video whether she thought Jenner and the Kardashians could influence her being ‘blackballed’ from the entertainment industry Bregoli’s answer although vulgar, was relatively straightforward yet equally offensive as she replied: “F*** her, f*** you, f*** your momma, f*** your whole click.”

When asked about the chance to collaborate with Kim Kardashian in the future, Danielle responded: “Do sometin with who? Don’t nobody wonna do nuthin with them. F*** them.” She ended by saying “She (Kim Kardashian) f***ed Ray-J, and now she’s famous.”

Apparently, on a Spirit Airlines flight earlier this year Bregoli was caught starting trouble with and allegedly punched another passenger (this past February), and for the most part just being her seemingly good old’ (14-year-old) ignorant, obnoxious, and aggressive self she strives to be.

The irony is, even in the recent photo of Bregoli and Kardashian together, Kim later reported that “she had no idea who Danielle was.” A little embarrassing for this new supposed “celebrity” (Bregoli) to say the least. Fans are curious, though as Kim claimed she refused pictures with fans at that time, yet for some reason agreed to one with Bregoli – and then claims she did with a few others as well which we weren’t able to verify.

Apparently, Bregoli and Kim even had dinner together at the Beverly Hills Hotel after bumping into one another at The Polo Lounge.

A Celebrity Insider tells us that Kim was hesitant, which shows she may very well have known or recognized Bregoli from previous videos including arrogant remarks and insults toward her family in the past.

The entire situation surrounding Danielle Bregoli’s ‘rise to fame’ seems a bit bizarre to say the least, and hardly respectable for most. Given all the talent in the world, or even in America alone, why this one particular person could gain such notoriety and reap unknown profits of likely millions of dollars or more is unknown.

Bregoli has also starred in a Hip Hop video in which she apparently stands on top of a Rolls Royce – again showing little respect for herself, property, and arrogantly granting herself the reputation of certifiably unrespectable.