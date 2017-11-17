Kim Kardashian And Assistant Stephanie Shepherd Part Ways Professionally

It looks like Kim Kardashian and her longtime assistant are parting ways. Stephanie Shepherd was Kim Kardashian’s friend way before she became her assistant four years ago and reports say that she’s still close to Kim and the entire family.

There was no reported bad blood but that their professional engagement as boss and employer was no longer working. Since the shift, they have still been seen at the same places and attending the same family events. In fact, Stephanie was at Kim’s birthday dinner and Kendall’s birthday party which both took place a few weeks ago.

It’s good to know there isn’t any huge problems or dramatic blowups that caused this professional shift.

Although, there was a bit of documented tension between the two because Kim felt Stephanie’s friendship with Kourtney crossed some type of boundary and was thus “unprofessional.”

In a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney brings up a specific concern that Stephanie had disclosed to her.

“Just a heads up, we were talking and she was saying that she didn’t know what she wanted to do in life,” Kourtney explained to Kim about Stephanie. “She feels, like, maybe she’s in a place in life where she’s unfulfilled, job-wise.”

Kim looked shocked by the revelation and didn’t understand why Stephanie spoke to Kourtney about it instead of herself. It clearly left a bit of a bad taste in Kim’s mouth.

There was also an interview that Stephanie did with Refinery29 where she shared some information about Kimye’s Italian wedding and the infamous Paris robbery that may have caused a bit of a rift between the two as well.

The beginnings of their professional relationship started incredibly randomly. Stephanie was around while Kim was heavily pregnant with North and super stressed out about something she needed help with. Stephanie took the reigns and from then on she fell into the role. She spoke to the magazine on the filming she did at the wedding.

Sometimes when they didn’t want big video crews around, Stephanie would producer-cam more intimate moments for the show.

But it looks like that’s over at this point, but her friendship with other members of the family may keep her in the fold.