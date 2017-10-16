Kim Kardashian Admits That Bad Cellulite Pics Traumatized Her And Even Brought Up Memories Of Paris Robbery Mocking

Kim Kardashian is feeling really insecure after the photos oh her showing booty cellulite were taken on her vacation. This even brought up memories of her being mocked for her robbery in Paris.

On October 15, another episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired and Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, all looked amazing at the Met Gala.

YEEZY A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 11, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Kylie is a little worried that she won’t know anyone at the NYC event since she’s going alone. On the other hand, Kim is having doubts of her own.

‘I want to be cellulite-proof…less cellulite,’ she confessed while trying on her gorgeous white dress.

‘My pose, I can’t be too much of a hip, I have to be like this, where I look skinnier,’ she adds.

It looks like the criticism of the bikini photos from the Mexico trip really affected her!

Kourtney Kardashian plans a surprise for her boyfriend Younes Bendjima hiding a hotel room key for him as part of a birthday present.

‘That Mexico trip really f*cked me up,’ she admits. Khloe explains that the photos keep floating online, and they remind Kim of how she was mocked by the public for her robbery, as well.

‘It’s traumatic,’ Khloe says. ‘Everyone has a reason to mock her, and it’s really cruel.’

I’m just over it today A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

‘Kourt, do you think I look a little skinnier?’ Kim asks her sister after a few days of working out super hard, and her attitude about her body is making her loved ones sad.

‘Kim is really not over these Mexico pictures,’ Kourt says in a confessional.

‘I feel like this just set her back.’ Kim complains about a new set of photos that were taken.

She wonders if she should just stay inside for the rest of time.

‘I get so freaked out if anyone looks at me!’ she sighs. Kim allowed her sisters to erase her social media and celebrities news sites from her phone, and she agrees to stay off the Internet for a little while.