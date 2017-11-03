FREE NEWSLETTER
Kim Kardashian Addresses Her ‘In Poor Taste’ Aaliyah Halloween Costume Following Backlash: ‘We Don’t See Color In My Home’

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/03/2017
Source: etonline.com

Kim Kardashian’s Aaliyah Halloween costume was met with a lot of backlash, but the reality TV star explained that her decision to channel the late star came from a place of ‘love and respect.’ Kim explained to all of those who thought her costume was ‘in poor taste’ that she just dressed as a woman she has and always will admire.

As you may be aware, Aaliyah tragically lost her life back in 2001 in a plane crash when she was no older than 22!

‘Aaliyah was such an amazing singer, and she will forever be a music legend. I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I’m truly sorry if that offended anyone. When I was creating the costume, I was not dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire,’ the KUWK star explained.

The mother of two went on to state that she hopes her kids can be exposed to many different artists and learn to respect and love them.

‘I loved that Kourtney was Michael Jackson for one of her costumes, and my son was Axel Rose. We do not see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect – it is that simple!’ Kardashian added.

Do you agree with what Kim said or do you think her Halloween costume was disrespectful and perhaps even racially offensive?

Kelly C
11/03/2017 at 5:38 pm
And we both lost our dad’s to a horrible disease and both come from big families😊


Kelly C
11/03/2017 at 5:35 pm
I think she’s beautiful and I admire her Love for her family and life ! She’s beautiful family oriented and has fun with life !!!!Go Kim and I loved ur guest spot on jimmy Kimmel she’s not only beautiful but adorable how can u not love her !!!!❤❤❤and she protects her family I would love to be her friend !


