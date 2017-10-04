Kim Kardashian Absolutely Loses It Over Unflattering Bikini Pics

Kim Kardashian hates to seem less than perfect online. During a sneak peek for the upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, the reality TV star was on her Mexico vacation when her assistant Stephanie Sheppard, showed Kim a few not so flattering bikini pics taken by the paparazzi and she freaked out!

‘Like, I don’t get it! Like, I literally do not look like this!’

Then she proceeded to tell her assistant that she was already having an anxiety attack because of the security that she has to have with her at all times following her terrifying Paris robbery and this was making things a lot worse.

‘I am already on high alert, and now paparazzi have found us. I am doing all the steps to try to be as private and discreet as possible, and then you take pictures. And if they are not perfect, people just body shame and criticize you. For people just to think that is OK is so frustrating,’ the Kardashian complained.

Eventually, furious that the unflattering pics had ruined her entire day, the KUWK star headed back inside and grabbed her phone so that she could start untagging herself from all of those snaps.