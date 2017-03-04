Kim Kardashain And Kanye West Go Out Separately, Fueling Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been recently spotted by the paparazzi enjoying a night out separately once again, fueling the rumors of a divorce like never before!

Advertisement

First of all, Kim Kardashian was seen leaving Craig’s in WeHo on Thursday. As if she wanted to show her husband what he was missing by ignoring her, Kim K wore a pinstripe dress that left little to the imagination along with a black jacket and matching boots.

At the same time, Kanye was hanging out with a close friend somewhere in Santa Monica but he looked extremely depressed.

As fans are already aware, Kimye have recently returned from New York Fashion Week after a disastrous launch of the rapper’s Yeezy 5 clothing line.

The negative reviews of the collection were a hazard for the mental health of the troubled entertainer and so Kim Kardashian kept a close eye on her babies’ daddy to make sure he would not have another meltdown.

“There is definitely some concern that the show will be too much stress for him,” stated an insider at the time. “He gets so involved and it’s hard for him to not get obsessed.”

Now that they are back in Los Angeles, the two are focusing on trying to fix their marriage by attending expensive counseling sessions.

“They’re having twice-weekly sessions, plus a third session on their own, each of which costs $1,000 a pop,” a trusty source close to the Kardashian family revealed.

Furthermore, it doesn’t help that the infamous sex tape scandal of Kim with ex Ray J has resurfaced as the anniversary of the raunchy scandal from 10 years ago just passed.

Advertisement

It seems like Kanye West might still be upset because of Kim’s past mistake and he is trying to take revenge by sabotaging her desperate attempts to fix their crumbling marriage.