Kim K Feels “Stuck” in Her Marriage, is Unhappy to Return from Costa Rica

Last week, Kim Kardashian and the rest of her clan, wrapped up the filming for season 13 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in Costa Rica and proceeded to return home to her husband Kanye West and their crumbling marriage.

With that being said, she definitely didn’t look too happy to be coming back from the paradisaical vacation.

Sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie were spotted boarding the plane as well, along with momager Kris, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Kylie’s rapper boyfriend Tyga.

Kourtney carried her kids to the plane without Disick who decided to fly to Miami instead and fool around with another woman.

Most importantly, Kim’s love life is perhaps the most problematic out of all the Kardashian women and she even mentioned that she feels “stuck” in her marriage.

“She would not stop talking about Kanye while they were away and she doesn’t know what she wants to do she feels like she is stuck and is unhappy but she doesn’t know how to make it better and fix the situation,” revealed a source close to the family.

According to an insider, after the Paris robbery and Kanye’s meltdown put a lot of pressure onto and brought a lot of issues into their marriage, the pair decided to get the help of a professional couples’ therapist – a very expensive one as well.

They’re having twice-weekly sessions, plus a third session on their own, each of which costs $1,000 a pop,” said the source. “Their on-call therapist is available 24/7, which doesn’t come cheap, but she’s also available via Skype if they’re out of town.”

Back in Los Angeles, Kanye looked just as unexcited as Kim to see her again.

“They have a lot of issues to work through and Kanye’s in total shock at just how unhappy Kim’s been,” explained the source. “He’s had his head in the clouds.”

Another insider believes Kimye’s marriage will last for a while more.

“Kim really does not want to deal with her image being ruined because of another sloppy divorce. So at the moment, that is not an option.”