Kim DePaola Opens Up About The Shocking Double Murder She Is Linked To!

Over the weekend, two dead bodies were discovered in Kim DePaola son’s car and now, the reality TV star decided to talk about the shocking discovery, claiming that she had nothing to do with the double murder.

“People are saying my car was tied to the murders, my car was not tied to anyone,” DePaola stated.

“Aaron Anderson, a friend of my son, was supposed to drop my son off at the airport, park the car and not use it. But he used the car and then this horrific accident happened.”

DePaola claimed that at the time of the incident she was at home and her son was out of town – in California.

“The cops never thought I had anything to do with it,” she said. “This would’ve happened in my car or not.”

Furthermore, the star stated that she believes the incident must have been “gang-related.”

“Maybe they pissed someone off and they’re making a statement. I hope they find these savages.”

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, the police responded to a car fire on Friday night. The Audi belongs to DePaola’s 27-year-old son Chris Camiscioli, but it was registered to her name.

Before the car went up in flames the victims were shot in the head, execution-style. The bodies were burned beyond recognition and a coroner’s office is currently using their dental records to try and identify them.

Anderson’s mother Michelle stated that she hasn’t heard from her son since the incident.

“I’ve been calling him and it’s going to voicemail,” she claimed. “I would have heard from him.”

The investigation is currently ongoing and no suspects have been arrested.

