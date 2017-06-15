Kim DePaola Caught Lying About Teresa And Joe Giudice’s Alleged Cheating

Kim DePaola claimed that Teresa Giudice is cheating on her incarcerated husband, Joe, with a mysterious businessman.

However, the lawyer representing the Giudice family is shutting the story down before it spreads like wildfire. The drama never ends with the ladies of “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

DePaola, who is no friend of Teresa, spoke to a well-known publication and revealed that while the cat is away the mouse is playing.

Translation: While Joe is sleeping in a cold prison cell at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, for bankruptcy fraud, his wife is having an affair.

DePaola declined to give the name of Teresa’s alleged lover, but she insisted the affair has been going for a long time.

The reality star said: “They have been pretty cozy I am going to say in the last five months.”

DePaola went on to say that a 41-month prison sentence is a very long time and she believes that Teresa should move on with her new man.

She revealed: “I think Teresa has every right to go out and find somebody else. She should leave Joe. She should be with somebody else.She should divorce Joe.”

Teresa’s lawyer, James J. Leonard, issued a blistering statement calling DePaola a liar and low-life who will say anything to hurt his client.

The statement read in part: “There’s no truth in [any suggestion of] an affair. Teresa vehemently denies these allegations. They are 1,000 percent false and have been manufactured by attention-seeking lowlifes who have no moral compass. The only man in Teresa’s life is Joe Giudice. Period. End of story.”

The attorney went on to reveal that the pair, who have been married 18 years, “speak every day” and that Teresa visited Joe two weeks ago and will be seeing him this weekend for Father’s Day.

A close friend of Teresa said she is fed up with the lies being spread about her and added: “Teresa has been very upset because she heard that Kim was spreading rumors about her marriage once again, she is obsessed with trying to break up Teresa and Joe! Kim accused Teresa of seeing another man, and these disgusting lies could severely affect her family. Teresa is the busiest woman I know; between work events, filming, all of her girls’ activities, charity events, visiting Joe, and spending time with friends and family, her plate is full. Kim has nothing better to do than makeup lies about Teresa and Joe; she needs to focus on her family and leave the Giudices alone.”

Advertisement

There were rumors of infidelities swirling around when Teresa had to serve nearly a year at Connecticut’s Federal Correction Institute, Danbury, Joe had denied them.