Kim Cattrall Blames ‘Sex And The City’ For Her Not Having Children; She Slams Her Co-Stars, Saying That They Have Never Been Her Friends

After Kim Cattrall turned down a role in SATC 3, she is now taking her beef with the show to the next level. She is getting real about her relationship with her co-stars from the show, and her fans may not like what she has to say.

Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda were the best of friends on Sex and the City. In real life, Kim Cattrall says she, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon were not friends.

‘We’ve never been friends,’ Kim confessed in a new interview with Piers Morgan.

‘We’ve been colleagues, and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be, because when you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal. They all have children, and I am ten years older, and since, specifically, the series ended, I have been spending most of my time outside New York, so I don’t see them. The common ground that we had was the series, and the series is over.’

It was previously reported that Kim also refers to her relationship with her co-stars as being a ‘toxic’ one during the same interview.

Kim was in her early 40s when she started working on the show, and she had just married Mark Levinson.

Now, she says that her work on the show is part of the reason for which they never had any kids.

‘I thought to myself, Wow, I have 19 hour days in this series, I have weekends where I finish on Saturday morning. My Monday morning would start at 4:45 a.m. and go to one or two in the morning. How could I possibly continue to do that, especially in my early 40s? And then I realized what a commitment it was just to do [IVF],’ Kim continued to confess about how she felt about the show.

A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

A while ago, reports were saying that Kim’s ‘diva’ behavior and wild ‘demands’ are the issues that stopped a Sex and the City 3 movie from happening, but she has viciously denied the rumors.

Instead, Kim said that she hadn’t been onboard with SATC 3 all along. ‘The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do the 3rd film,’ she tweeted at the time. ‘And that was back in 2016.’