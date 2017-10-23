Kim Cattrall Blames ‘Sex And The City’ For Her Not Having Children; She Slams Her Co-Stars, Saying That They Have Never Been Her Friends

After Kim Cattrall turned down a role in SATC 3, she is now taking her beef with the show to the next level. She is getting real about her relationship with her co-stars from the show, and her fans may not like what she has to say.
❗️EXCLUSIVE❗️ We got our hands on a copy of the script for the third Sex and the City film, which will be shelved indefinitely because Kim Cattrall reportedly will not sign on to the project. Lucky for you guys, we have highlighted the juiciest bits below, broken down by character: _______________________________________________________🍸CARRIE🍸After facing extensive online criticism for problematic statements made in her latest book, Carrie goes on a spiritual quest to find her wokeness. She then chronicles her experience of public humiliation and personal growth in an unflinchingly honest New Yorker essay, which revives her career and lands her a guest spot on Oprah’s podcast. 🎀CHARLOTTE🎀 After her UES Mommy blog goes viral, Charlotte starts her own lifestyle brand “York & Blatt” for the modern Jewish mom with WASP tendencies. She also throws a memorable baby shower for Stanford and Anthony, who are expecting their first child via a surrogate ⚡️MIRANDA⚡️After Brady comes out to her as gay, Miranda is forced to address what she has known all along: that she has never been attracted to Steve, or to any man for that matter. With the support of her friends, she ends her marriage and embarks upon a new life as an out lesbian. Tig Notaro plays her love interest Helen, who she meets at a pilates class 👠SAMANTHA👠 After accepting an invitation to an exclusive illuminati sex party in Washington DC, Samantha unexpectedly lands herself a new job in the White House as Trump’s latest press secretary. However, when sordid details of her personal life emerge in a Daily Mail article, she has a breakdown at the podium, screaming “I have sex!” and throwing condoms at the White House press corps, landing her a seven figure book deal. #Fanfic #Satire #SATC3
Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda were the best of friends on Sex and the City. In real life, Kim Cattrall says she, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon were not friends.
‘We’ve never been friends,’ Kim confessed in a new interview with Piers Morgan.
‘We’ve been colleagues, and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be, because when you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal. They all have children, and I am ten years older, and since, specifically, the series ended, I have been spending most of my time outside New York, so I don’t see them. The common ground that we had was the series, and the series is over.’
It was previously reported that Kim also refers to her relationship with her co-stars as being a ‘toxic’ one during the same interview.
Kim was in her early 40s when she started working on the show, and she had just married Mark Levinson.
Now, she says that her work on the show is part of the reason for which they never had any kids.
‘I thought to myself, Wow, I have 19 hour days in this series, I have weekends where I finish on Saturday morning. My Monday morning would start at 4:45 a.m. and go to one or two in the morning. How could I possibly continue to do that, especially in my early 40s? And then I realized what a commitment it was just to do [IVF],’ Kim continued to confess about how she felt about the show.
A while ago, reports were saying that Kim’s ‘diva’ behavior and wild ‘demands’ are the issues that stopped a Sex and the City 3 movie from happening, but she has viciously denied the rumors.
Instead, Kim said that she hadn’t been onboard with SATC 3 all along. ‘The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do the 3rd film,’ she tweeted at the time. ‘And that was back in 2016.’
Well, there’s always binge watching. I’ll never forget the awesome good times with my friends and talking about the show’s topics and characters. To Kim, “It’s your life and continue to be blessed with happiness and love.