Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Are Jealous Of Kylie Jenner’s New reality Show ‘Life Of Kylie’ – What Can She Do?

At 19, Kylie Jenner looks like she is set to become the next big thing in reality television with her new show, Life of Kylie, that will start airing on E! later this year.

This rapid rise to the top of the entertainment industry food chain is not sitting well with some of her siblings, according to the latest reports.

Too fast and too soon for some, the success is a source of jealousy for her older sisters.

A trusted insider spoke with PEOPLE magazine and said a few things that give some insight on how the family is reacting to all of this.

The person shared: “The show has been in talks for months. The family is excited about it. Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] really are the next generation, what keeps the entire family relevant.”

The source also added: “Overall, everyone is really happy about it. But of course, there’s some jealousy that comes along with all the attention that Kylie is getting.”

This is not really surprising because Kylie, Kendall, and Khloe Kardashian to some extent are the only ones in the clan who were able to build something outside of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians brand and simple formula.

Kendall is a successful model, and Kylie has been making moves as a smart entrepreneur.

Moreover, her savvy use of social media and feud with Tyga, her on-and-off boyfriend for over three years, have turned the young woman into an online superstar.

The romance with the controversial rapper is on pause at the moment. However, many expect them to get back together in the near future.

Tyga will appear sporadically on the program, the people behind Jenner are trying to make sure that the cameos do not take over other aspects of her life.

An alternative theory, the breakup is fake and has one primary goal, help drive ratings for the eight-part series.