Kim And Khloe Sign Kourtney Up On A Really Bizarre Dating Site After She Officially Ditched Scott; Check Out The Video!

During a new sneak peek from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we see how Kourtney Kardashian is finally done with Scot Disick for good. Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian sign the hot Kourtney up for a dating site. But hold your horses, as it’s not what you would expect at all!

Kim and Khloe are totally onboard with Kourtney Kardashian being single after she broke up with Scott Disick.

Their breakup came right after he brought another woman on their family trip to Costa Rica.

Now, the Kardashians are ready for their big sister to get back in the dating game, so they have decided to help her.

They signed her up for a dating website, and we will get to see what will happen next in the forthcoming episode of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

A sneak peek shows Khloe and Kim telling Kourtney how they singed her up for a Farmer’s Only dating site because she once said that she would love to move on a farm and live there.

But unfortunately, Kourtney doesn’t seem amused at all, and she responds with a loud and clear ‘Hell to the no!”.

She explained to her sisters that she only wanted to move there if would be with a hot man and she also added the fact that she doesn’t need any help in the dating department.

‘Khloe, I just told you about my night last night, and you think I need help?’

Of course, just as expected, Kim wants to know everything that happened on Kourtney’s wild night out, but the clip doesn’t show us whether or not we will find that out.

On the other hand, there is a previously released sneak peek that did show Kourtney throwing back some shots, so we hope to see more of what went down there.

Another unclear issue revolving around the fact whether Keeping Up With the Kardashians will touch Kourtney’s heavy and hot romance with Younes Bendjima who she started to spend time with again back in April. All these things have happened while Scott Disick was heavily partying in Cannes with lots of different women.