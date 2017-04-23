Kim And Khloe Kardashian Are Ready For War Against Caitlyn Jenner Over Publicity Stunt Around Memoir

Caitlyn Jenner has started a war with the Kardashian sisters, and it seems there is no end in sight to this new feud. Is this fight real or is it another way for this family to grab headlines and promote their products?

Things started to go south a few weeks ago with all the talks about Jenner’s new memoir, “The Secrets of My Life,” which details the problems in her marriage with Kris Jenner.

The Diane Sawyer interview that aired Friday night made things worse, and some of Kris’ daughters are coming for the person they used to call father.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian find Caitlyn’s behavior disgusting, and they have decided to pick their mother’s side in the battle against the individual who was known as their stepdad.

The reality television stars are also preparing for more dirt to be thrown their way with the release of the book this week. The sisters have reached the conclusion that the former Olympian is using a difficult situation to get more publicity.

An insider shared: “There’s a bit of a divide over Caitlyn between the Kardashians right now. Khloe and Kim are furious at her, and disgusted at the way she has portrayed their mother. They think Caitlyn is airing all of their dirty laundry in an attempt to garner more publicity.”

In the tell-all chat, Caitlyn left no stone unturned and stated that after transitioning into a woman, Kim and Khloe were less interested in having a friendly relationship with her.

Caitlyn explained: “I have to admit I wonder — is it because of me transitioning or because they are so busy that they don’t call all the time?”

The transgender activist can find some solace in the fact that her daughters – Kendall and Kylie – have remained supportive through all of this family drama.

Kendall and Kylie do not speak to her all the time, but at least, they keep in touch.