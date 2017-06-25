Kim And Kanye’s Son Saint Looks Like His Father’s Split Image In New Snap!

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West looks exactly like his rapper daddy! The proud reality TV star and mother shared a photo of the 1-year-old recently, and the boy looked like he is becoming the split image of his father as he grows up.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebrity took to Snapchat to post the cute picture of hers and Kanye’s little boy.

In the photo, the baby looks straight into the camera with the same facial expression Kanye West usually give paparazzi.

Source: snapchat.com

Only Saint looks at his mother from the car seat, and there is no doubt that the boy has inherited his dad’s looks.

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed that the boy and his sister North may have a sibling very soon.

Reports say Kim and Kanye have finally agreed on a surrogate to carry their third child.

‘It is something that has been in the works for a bit now. There was always a very high risk if Kim became pregnant with a third baby, so it was never really an option. They are excited to finally add to their family,’ one source close to the Kardashian clan revealed a while back.

However, it seems like Kanye just went with it for the sake of Kim who desperately wants another baby even though he is not very excited about the idea.

Do you agree with many of Kim’s followers that Saint looks a lot like his father? Is it a good idea for the troubled couple to welcome another child just to try and fix their marriage?