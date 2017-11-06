Kim And Kanye Sell Bel-Air Mansion For Whopping $17.8 Million

We have learned that Kim Kardashian West and her rapper husband Kanye West have successfully sold their mansion in Bel-Air for no less than $17.8 million! The couple bought the huge propriety back in 2013 for much less – $9 million.

Of course, the price is completely warranted considering that since then, they have modified the 1 acre home a lot as well as added to it.

Not only did they transform its original Mediterranean style to obtain a much more modern and minimal feel, but the two also repositioned the swimming pool, installed the biggest type of glass windows in California and added some extra rooms as well!

Source: etonline.com

‘They did a complete makeover on the house, and it really represents Kim and Kanye and where they’re in their life right now. It is very artistic, very minimalist. It is almost like walking through a museum,’ realtor Josh Altman stated about the propriety.

Reportedly, the one who bought the mansion is philanthropist and entrepreneur Marina Acton, who has moved to L.A. in order to focus on her career in the music industry.

Acton revealed that when house hunting, she looked for a home that could offer her both privacy and open space.

She was also impressed by the neighborhood and nature surrounding the house.

Advertisement

Now Kim and Kanye are supposed to be moving into their Hidden Hills home that they have been renovating in recent years.