Kim and Kanye Have a Super Bowl Date amid Divorce Rumors

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, along with their two kids, North and Saint went out for a Super Bowl party amid their marriage issues.

Sources have been claiming the couple is at a breaking point and they’re nearing a divorce and so their little Super Bowl date is very surprising.

Kardashian carried daughter North into the party in Brentwood, CA on Sunday. She wore a casual black velour hoodie, black pants, and sunglasses with her hair up in a messy bun.

While Kardashian took care of North, Kanye carried their 1 year old son, Saint inside the party location. Kim looked in high spirits and chatted with her friends.

Kimye have not been seen out together in a long time. Most recently, Kim K went for a vacation to Costa Rica with her family and dis-invited her husband. According to sources close to the couple, Kim has been considering ending the marriage because ever since Kanye had a meltdown and was hospitalized he “has become a totally different person than the man Kim married.”

Just like his wife, Kanye was dressed in casual, comfortable clothes in order to properly enjoy the Super Bowl party at their friend’s home. The rapper was wearing light grey sweat pants and a sweat jacket and his son was dressed similarly.

Kim Kardashian has been going through a lot emotionally ever since she was robbed in Paris and she feels like she cannot deal with Kanye’s mood swings and rants as well.

“Kim is done babysitting him when she already has two kids to take care of,” stated an insider.

Kim spent part of her day on Saturday working out with her personal trainer, Coach Joe, so she could guiltlessly engorge herself while watching the Super Bowl.

The rumors that Kim and Kanye are close to filing for a divorce were fueled by Kim’s recent trip to New York, when her close friend Jonathan Cheban played daddy to her kids during the trip.