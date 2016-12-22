Kim and Kanye Go out for Dinner in Order to Stop Divorce Rumors?

After weeks of rumors about their inevitable split and even more weeks of isolation, depression, anxiety, PTSD, meltdown and a lot more drama, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotter heading out to dinner in Los Angeles, in an attempt to stop the rumors that their marriage is crumbling.

Advertisement

Of course, the paparazzi were able to capture their little night out and the pictures definitely do not show a happy couple having the time of their lives. Despite their efforts to conceal their marital struggles, a photo can speak a thousand words and it says that Kimye is over!

As we have been reporting, Kim Kardashian has been affected by Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and other trauma related psychological problems after the infamous Paris robbery. Since then, the reality TV star has been rarely seen outside of the comfort of her own home. This time she did her best to smile for the cameras and hide her depression and anxiety from the public’s eyes.

No matter how hard she tried to put on a front, Kanye did not choose to do the same and his gloomy expression was obvious as the two made way to Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

Kim did not have any jewelry on her except for her wedding ring.

Was their dinner a real date or only a show meant for those who think they are getting a divorce?

“They went out together in public to try and stop the rumors about their divorce,” a source close to the couple seemed to believe.

In reality, Kim did not even want to be out of the house with Kanye.

“He shouldn’t be out at dinner and he shouldn’t be going all over the place, but Kim can’t make Kanye do what she wants.”

Advertisement

“Kim loves Kanye but if he isn’t going to change that is really upsetting to her.”