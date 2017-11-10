Kim And Kanye Fuming After Taylor Drops Diss Song On His Mother’s Death Anniversary: ‘She’s So Calculating. Disgusting!’

Kim and Kanye shot back, ripping the singer after Taylor Swift released her diss song about the rapper on the anniversary of his mother’s death! According to them, it was definitely a ‘calculated move!’

Taylor’s brand new song, This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things was her answer to the longtime feud with Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian.

However, her decision to release it on November 10, which is the ten year anniversary of Donda’s passing might be seen as a really low blow.

‘Kim and Kanye think Taylor’s disgusting. She said she did not know it was the anniversary of Kanye’s mom’s death? There’s no way that is true. She’s so calculating. Both Kim and Kanye think it’s pathetic of Taylor to keep talking about them in her ‘revenge songs,’’ one insider stated.

Slamming West and Kardashian for releasing an audio recording of a phone convo with the rapper over the song Famous, Taylor sang: ‘Friends don’t try to trick you / Get you on the phone and mind-twist you / And so I took an axe to a mended fence.’

The same insider also added that while the Kardashian-West couple has already moved on from the feud, Taylor just can’t do it.

‘And it’s awful that she put out the mean album on a day that’s so painful for Kanye, even all these years later.’

Do you think she did it on purpose?