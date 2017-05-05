Kim and Kanye Divorce Will Not “Come Out of the Blue”

2017 hasn’t been the greatest year for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The reality star is still trying very hard to cope with the tragic Paris events involving the robbery, and the rapper was hospitalized due to a public breakdown from late last year.

Some time has indeed passed since these two incidents, and it seems that the couple has been working on trying to fix what’s left of their relationship after the tumbling rumors that the couple is going to separate.

Various sources spoke to People magazine about the couple’s current situation, and one of them even said that the MC couldn’t stop talking about Kim, calling his wife “the sweetest thing.”

Another voice stated that “Kim and Kanye are in a great place,” and added, “They are just so happy. He’s doing really great.”

A friend of Kanye’s also spoke of the progress that the two of them have been making: “They went through a really rough time there for a while. It was really touch and go,” according to the source. “She was dealing with the robbery and all that came after, and she felt like he wasn’t there for her. He was going through his issues around the holidays, and he felt like she wasn’t prioritizing him.”

These reasons seem to have led to their marriage coming to a halt, leaving the couple questioning whether they are happy together.

“Things were just awful between the two of them, but also with both of them separately,” the source close to Kanye said. “It was like for the first time; they just weren’t happy. I don’t think they were happy separately, and I know they weren’t happy together.”

Kim, on the other hand, wasn’t at all ready to give up on their marriage and she kept believing that if they can get through all of that, it means that they’ll become stronger than ever.

“They never fell out of love with each other, but it was just one of those times where marriage is hard work, and you have to push through the pain,” said the same insider close to the couple.

“If they called and said it was over, it wouldn’t come out of the blue,” the source pointed. “But on the other hand, it wouldn’t shock me if the two of them are still married in 20 years. Their chances are way better now than they used to be.”