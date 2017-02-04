Kidnapping Survivor Elizabeth Smart Threatened With A Knife Again!

Unfortunate Elizabeth Smart she was threatened with a knife once again!

According to reports, a convicted criminal was arrested recently after he threatened kidnap victim Elizabeth Smart, putting her life in danger. The police were quickly alerted about his menacing actions.

According to official reports, 80 year old Claude Hudson was in fact attending the Elizabeth Smart Speaker Series at the Indiana State University when officers present at the event observed him “playing with a knife while watching her.”

The senior man put the knife back into his pocket and began approaching her, getting in line like everybody else in order to meet and talk to her after the speech ended.

One police officer tried to question the suspicious actions of the man but, according to eyewitnesses, Hudson turned around quickly and punched the lawman in the stomach multiple times.

Following his violent outburst, Hudson was arrested for battery charges and appeared in an Indiana court on Wednesday, where his bail was set at $25,000.

The criminal has a long record of unlawful actions, including a conviction for attempted murder in Nevada, as well as arrests in California, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee.

In 2002, when she was only 14 years old, Elizabeth Smart was kidnapped from her bedroom by Brian David Mitchell who took her to his residency where she was abused and tortured as well as raped every day for nine months.

After months of pain and suffering the young girl was found in Salt Lake City by a police officer who found Mitchell’s behavior suspicious while Smart was with him in a full face and body covering.

The kidnapper is currently saving a life in prison sentence.

On Thursday, Smart released a statement in which she said she “is grateful for law enforcement and Indiana State University’s quick response and that the event and her work continued undeterred.”