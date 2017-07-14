FREE NEWSLETTER
Khloe’s Ex Lamar Odom Has Some Words Of Wisdom For Rob Kardashian Amid Blac Chyna Drama

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/14/2017
Lamar OdomSource: EOnline.com

Lamar Odom has some wise words of advice for his former brother-in-law. While Rob and Blac’s drama is cooling down finally after Rob posted pictures of her all over the internet, the famous basketball player talked with E!’s Erin Lim at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

He said, “Stay strong and put God first.”

Even though Lamar and Rob were famously close at one point and even lived together during Odom’s marriage to Khloe Kardashian, the basketball star admitted he hadn’t spoken to the man since.

This isn’t surprising, considering his recent comments on the Wendy Williams show during an interview in late June.

Odom noted, “he has a child – I haven’t met his child yet or anything.”

As for the why the former friends haven’t spoken since then, he said, “I guess it’s maybe because I hurt his sister too much.”

He explained, “I would have a problem with me too. I mean if she was my sister.”

And what happened exactly between Lamar and Khloe?

Unfortunately, we don’t have the exact details as to why the pair split up, but we can only speculate that Lamar simply didn’t like the media circus that came with dating a Kardashian.

As for what Rob is up to lately, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has kept his head low after his media rant.

He’s currently staying at Khloe’s house with her new boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

As was previously reported by Celebrity Insider, Khloe and Tristan are doing their best to help him, and Tristan likes her family, so he doesn’t mind one bit. It isn’t unlikely that Tristan and Rob would become friends. Sources revealed earlier in the week that Thompson enjoys having the Kardashian family around.

